Partnerships linking Brazil, Portugal, China on the agenda

The 32nd Enterprise Internationalization Forum will discuss today opportunities for partnerships linking businesses or institutions in Brazil, Portugal and China, the organisers of the videoconference say.

Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association President Alberto Carvalho Neto will tell the conference about how Brazil can exploit the growing ties between China and the Portuguese-speaking world to gain access to Asian markets, according to a written statement issued by the organisers.

They say Daniel Lau, who represents the Brazilian Institute of International Business Relations Development in its dealings with China, will talk about how Brazilian companies can play a part in Chinese investment in Brazil, and highlight opportunities for business created by the growth of the middle class in China and the application of electronic technology there, the organisers say.