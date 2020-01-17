Partnership to promote use of Portuguese language in Macao

Representatives of the University of Macau, the Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR) and the Portuguese cultural agency, Camões, will sign in Macao next Tuesday an agreement to promote the use there of the Portuguese language, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes IPOR as saying in a written statement issued on Wednesday that the parties to the agreement will come up with programmes that teach Portuguese language and culture, so that what is taught can be used for specific purposes.

The partners will jointly undertake international research projects, exchange and publish scientific literature, spur the translation of Portuguese literary works into Chinese and vice-versa, and arrange seminars and other academic events, Lusa says.