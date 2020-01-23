Partners to spur use of the Portuguese language in China

Representatives of the University of Macau, the Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR) and the Camões Institute for Cooperation and Language have formally agreed to promote the use of the Portuguese language in China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, the university says.

The University of Macau issued a written announcement saying the parties to the agreement intend to work together more closely in doing research into Portuguese and sharing the results, in teaching the language, and in assessing command of it, particularly in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The announcement quotes University of Macau Vice-rector Rui Martins as saying the Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre at the university will play an important role in the work the partners do.

The parties to the agreement should fully exploit its potential, the University of Macau quotes IPOR Director Joaquim Coelho Ramos as saying.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, says the partners mean to begin by putting on a literary translation contest.