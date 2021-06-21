Partners in Portugal, China to open telemedicine network

The Chinese Medicine Development Centre in Portugal and the Beijing Medical Doctor Association will open tomorrow the China-Europa Health Telemedicine Network, the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce says.

The chamber and the branch of the Confucius Institute at the University of Coimbra in central Portugal are jointly arranging the formal opening, according to a written statement issued by the chamber last week.

The speakers at the opening will include a Chinese diplomat in Lisbon, a Portuguese diplomat in Beijing, representatives the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang and the central Portuguese municipality of Penacova, and Júlio Pereira, president of the newly established Union of Portugal-China Cooperation and Friendship Associations, the chamber says.