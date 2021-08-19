Paraíba, Liaoning agree to greater cooperation, exchanges

The authorities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Paraíba and in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning have agreed to increase their cooperation and exchanges, the Chinese Consulate-General in Recife says.

The consulate-general announced in writing that their agreement was signed on Tuesday, during a conference online about exchanges between local authorities in China and northeastern Brazil.

The announcement quotes Liaoning Foreign Affairs Office Deputy Director, Gao Aihua, as calling for Liaoning and Paraíba to get together to take opportunities to develop, and to strengthen their cultural ties.

The announcement quotes Paraíba Secretary of State for Tourism and Economic Development, Gustavo Feliciano, as urging Paraíba and Liaoning to collaborate in building infrastructure, tapping solar and wind energy, doing scientific research and educating their people.

During the conference the governments of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan and the northeastern Brazilian state of Pernambuco agreed to renew their arrangement for cooperating in agricultural matters, the Chinese Consulate-General in Recife says.