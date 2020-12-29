Pandemic puts only tiny dent in Brazilian imports from China

Official data indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic has made little difference to the volume of Brazilian imports from China, Valor Econômico reports.

The Brazilian newspaper, citing figures given by the government in Brasilia, says the volume was only 0.9 percent smaller in the first 11 months of this year than in the corresponding period last year.

The report says that, in contrast, Brazilian imports from all sources shrank by 7.8 percent.

Of Brazilian imports from all sources in the first 11 months of this year, 22 percent were from China, 17 percent from the European Union and 16 percent from the United States, the report says.

The pandemic was quickly brought under control in China, so it did little to curb Chinese exports, Valor Econômico says, quoting the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian think tank.