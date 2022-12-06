OZ Valley has first presentation of Xiaomi’s CyberDog robot in Brazil

On the 29th of November, the 2nd edition of Oz Valley, held by the Department of Technology, Innovation and Economic Development of the Osasco Municipal Chamber at Teatro Municipal Glória Giglio, brought together startups, medium and small companies with the aim of boosting their businesses in technology, innovation and investments for the creation of the Osasquense Innovation Hub (HIO).

The technology event included the first presentation of the CyberDog robot, developed by Chinese Xiaomi, in Brazil. The Mayor of Osasco, Rogério Lins, interacted with the robot that uses machine learning technology and can do simple and complex tasks with efficiency and precision through data and experience.

On the stage of the theater, the mayor thanked the presence of all participants and took the opportunity to anticipate that the Technological Pole of Osasco will be inaugurated in February, in Vila Yara.

(Fonte: Girosa)