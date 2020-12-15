Over 3,000 farmers attend Sino-Mozambican training centres

The Sino-Mozambican agricultural technology demonstration centres in the Mozambican provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Sofala have given training to over 3,000 farmers, the People’s Daily reports.

Chinese experts on agriculture have helped test over 80 varieties of crops such as rice, maize, cotton, soybeans and sesame on the show farms, the Chinese state-run newspaper says.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade says the agricultural technology demonstration centres in Mozambique are among the first the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture set up abroad to show off Chinese farming techniques.

Some RMB418 million (US$63.8 million) has been invested in the show farms in Mozambique, including RMB151 million invested in infrastructure, the council says.