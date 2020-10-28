Over 100 deals signed at three big trade events in Macao

Businesspeople signed over 100 deals at the 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, the Macao Franchise Expo 2020 and the 2020 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

IPIM issued a written statement saying some of deals were for the sale online of goods produced in lusophone countries.

The statement quotes Ekithi Agrícola Lda General Manager Rui Pereira as saying the supplier of food organically grown in Mozambique and a businessman in the southern Chinese province of Fujian did a deal to sell Ekithi Agrícola produce in mainland China.

Carob World of Portugal was represented online at the events last week, and made agreements to cooperate with other parties, IPIM says, citing an executive of the supplier of carob products, Carlos Jiménez Canet.