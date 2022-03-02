Outgoing Chinese envoy to Brazil pays farewell calls

Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming has paid a farewell call on Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourão as the Chinese envoy’s three-year stint in Brasilia draws to a close, his embassy says.

Mr Yang thanked Mr Mourão for his contributions to the development of Sino-Brazilian relations in general, to Sino-Brazilian cooperation and to exchanges between ordinary Chinese and Brazilians, according to a written statement issued by the embassy after they met last week.

Brazil and China will keep working together for their mutual benefit and for the benefit of their peoples, the statement quotes Mr Mourão as saying.

A separate statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Brasilia quotes Mr Yang as saying when he bade farewell to Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França last week, that he is grateful to Mr França for the support the Brazilian government has given him.

Brazil is willing to work with China to increase mutual trust and cooperation, the embassy quotes Mr França as saying.