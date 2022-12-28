Östen Group will be the first BYD dealership in Tatuapé – São Paulo

With more than four million residents, the most populous region of São Paulo will also have a BYD Brazil dealership. Östen Group has been appointed as the brand’s new partner in the country and will open, in the first half of 2023, a unit in the traditional neighbourhood of Tatuapé.

The Östen Group started its activities in August 2001, also in the eastern zone of São Paulo. Today, it is among the largest companies in the premium segment, with shops in São Paulo, São José dos Campos and Santos.

For the Östen Group, the partnership with BYD is a recognition of all the work that the group has been doing with a focus on innovation, electrification and mobility, highlights Jorge Yamaniski Neto, director of the Östen Group.

(Source: BYD Brazil)