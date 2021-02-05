Opportunities foreseen for Macao, Portugal in southern China

An official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry believes the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area gives Macao new opportunities for exchanges abroad and cooperation with other parts of the world, the ministry says.

An official written statement quotes Acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR Wang Dong as saying so in a meeting with Portuguese Consul-General in Macao Paulo Cunha Alves.

Ms Wang called for Portugal to make the most of the function of Macao as place where it can do business with China.

The statement quotes Mr Cunha Alves as promising to keep prompting cooperation by Portugal and Macao, and exchanges between them in a broad range of matters, and as extolling the Sino-Portuguese relationship in general and Sino-Portuguese cooperation in countering the Covid-19 pandemic in particular.