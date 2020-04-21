Oppo probes Portuguese market with its A9 smartphone

Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd of China has entered the smartphone market in Portugal, launching its A9 model there, Dinheiro Vivo reports.

The Portuguese news website says Oppo announced in writing on Friday that the wireless telecommunications network run by NOS SGPS SA will sell the A9 in Portugal, along with various retailers of electronics.

Oppo means to launch other models in Portugal soon, the Dinheiro Vivo website says.

This month a Chinese state-run newspaper, the China Daily, quoted Oppo Global Marketing President Wu Qiang as saying the company would try to enter the Portuguese market this year, after its annual sales in Europe tripled last year.