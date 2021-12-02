Oporto bus operator receives five Zhongtong electric buses

STCP, the bus operator in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, says it has taken delivery of five electric buses made by Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd of China.

STCP announced in writing that the vehicles can each carry 90 passengers, including some in wheelchairs, and can go for 250 km before their lithium-ion batteries need recharging.

Replacing five conventional buses with electric vehicles will reduce the operator’s emissions of carbon dioxide by about 441 tonnes a year, STCP says.

Its statement quotes STCP President Manuel Queiró as saying passengers and the people of Oporto in general will benefit from public transport that is safer, more comfortable and less harmful to the environment.

STCP says it has invested 70 million euros (about US$79.3 million) in replacing 274 vehicles, or about two-thirds of its fleet, in the past four years.