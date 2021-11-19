Opening of exhibition by Timor-Leste artist as part of the ‘Lusophone Polychromes’ exhibition series

Officiating guests during the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition

Deputy Secretary-General, Mr Ding Tian, delivers speech

Representative of Timor-Leste, Mr Danilo Henriques, delivers remarks

Artist Ibu Bere gives a brief presentation on his exhibition, via videoconference

Guests visit exhibition

The inauguration ceremony for the “Memória e Presença” exhibition, which features work by Timor-Leste artist Mr Inu Bere, was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, on October 19, at 6.30pm. The event was organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, under the “Lusophone Polychromes” exhibition series, part of the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ding Tian, took part in the event and delivered a speech.

Other people attending the ceremony were: Consul-General of Angola in the Macao SAR, Mr Eduardo Velasco Galiano; Consul-General of Mozambique in the Macao SAR, Mr Rafael Custódio Marques; Representative of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Mr Ran Bo; and Vice-Consul for Education and Culture of the Consulate-General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong, Mr Joaquim Coelho Ramos. The Representative of Timor-Leste to Forum Macao, Mr Danilo Henriques; and the Vice-President of the Association Friendship Macau-Timor, Mr Leong Iu Kau.

The Timor-Leste artist concerned, Mr Ibu Bere, took part in the event via videoconference. He and Mr Danilo Henriques also made speeches at the opening ceremony.

Mr Ding Tian mentioned in his speech that the Macao SAR Government’s efforts to develop Macao as a Commercial and Trade Cooperation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries have contributed to enhance the multilateral collaboration, cementing in Macao the “one country, two systems” principle. He added that, in order for Macao to play itsrole as a Platform, the Permanent Secretariat would continue to look for new paths to advance cultural exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, contributing to expand cooperation ties.

Artist Mr Bere was born in 1997 in Aileu, Timor-Leste. He began his artistic training at the fine arts school Arte Mores in Díli, Timor-Leste. After receiving training in Timor-Leste, Indonesia and Brazil, he obtained his Degree in Visual Arts at the University of Vale do Paraíba, in Brazil.

Mr Bere held his first solo exhibition in 2007 and, since then, he has taken part in more than 30 individual and collective exhibitions, both in his country and in other countries and regions such as Portugal, Brazil, Macau and Japan.

Exhibition period: From November 19 to December 5, Tuesday to Sunday, from 11am to 7pm; closed on Monday. Free admission.

Venue: China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex Exhibition Gallery (Avenida Dr Sun Yat Sen, Macao peninsula).

All are welcome to enjoy the art exhibition. To learn more about the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, please visit the website https://semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo/.