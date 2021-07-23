Opening of exhibition by São Tomé and Príncipe artist Guilherme Carvalho as part of the ‘Lusophone Polychromes’ exhibition series

Officiating guests during the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo, delivers speech

Representative of São Tomé and Príncipe, Mr Gika Makeba da Graça Simão, delivers remarks

Artist Guilherme Carvalho gives a brief presentation on his exhibition, via videoconference

The inauguration ceremony for the “Glances of Time” exhibition, featuring work by São Tomé and Príncipe artist Guilherme Carvalho, was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex on Friday, July 23, at 6.30pm. The event was organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), under the series “Lusophone Polychromes”, part of the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo, and the representative of São Tomé and Príncipe, Mr Gika Makeba da Graça Simão, attended the ceremony and each delivered a welcoming speech. The Ambassador of São Tomé and Príncipe to China, Ms Isabel Domingos; Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Casimiro de Jesus Pinto; and the Chairman of the Fiscal Council of the Association of Saotomeans and Friends of São Tomé and Príncipe, Macau-China, Mr Lúcio Gloria, took part in the ceremony.

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Espírito Santo stated that cultural cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries has been marked as one of the key tasks of Forum Macao, and this exhibition successfully enhanced mutual understanding between the two sides on different aspects of culture. In the future, Forum Macao would continue to support creative work, and promotion of the respective culture of Portuguese-speaking countries, and to further boost social and economic development.

Guilherme Carvalho, born in São Tomé and Príncipe in 1970, started his art career in 1993. He hosted a number of solo exhibitions and engaged in various group exhibitions. His works and art projects can be found all around the world, from Africa, to America, and from Asia to Europe. The “Glances of Time”themed exhibition fully demonstrates the everyday life and spiritual outlook of the people in São Tomé and Príncipe.

Exhibition period: From July 23 to August 8, Tuesday to Sunday, from 11am to 7pm; closed on Monday. Free admission.

Venue: China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex Exhibition Gallery (Avenida Dr Sun Yat Sen)

Association of Saotomeans and Friends of São Tomé and Príncipe, Macau-China is holding a series of workshops in tandem with the exhibition, inviting artists to teach dance and drama, as well as to promote the country’s tourism. A food tasting session will be arranged during the third workshop, creating visual and taste experiences of São Tomé and Príncipe for participants.

All are welcome to enjoy the exhibition. To learn more about the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, please visit the website https://semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo/.