Opening Ceremony of the ULisboa School at Shanghai University

The inauguration of the new school of the University of Lisbon – the ULisboa School of Shanghai University – took place during the Global University Presidents’ Forum, under the theme “Reshaping Universities for the Future: Mission and Innovation”, which took place in Shanghai on the 23rd of September 2022. This is the first Sino-foreign cooperative education institution between China and Portugal established in Mainland China.

The Rector of the University of Lisbon, Luis Ferreira, and the Secretary of State for Higher Education, Pedro Teixeira, both attended the opening ceremony of the ULisboa School at the University of Shanghai via video.

The new ULisboa school offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering, electrical and computer engineering and environmental engineering, with a faculty made up mostly of professors from ULisboa and Shanghai University.