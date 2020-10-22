Opening Ceremony of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries

The opening ceremony of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countrieswas held on October 22 at the Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Pavilion at the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), taking place at the Venetian Macao.

More than 100 people in aggregate took part in the opening ceremony. Officials in attendance included: Mr Ding Tian, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao); the Ambassadors in China of the eight Portuguese-speaking Countries; and Forum Macao Deputy Secretaries-General, Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo, and Mr Casimiro de Jesus Pinto. Other people present included: Representatives of the Consulates General of Portuguese-speaking Countries in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR); and the Delegates to the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao; as well as representatives of other collaborating entities.

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding said in his speech that the present edition of the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries would, due to the pandemic, be held online as well as offline, allowing members of the public from all over the world to experience the diversity of Sino-Lusophone culture, in a variety of ways. At the same time, the Cultural Week would also demonstrate how Macao’s role as a Platform is promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between people, and further cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, added Mr Ding. He also said that the Permanent Secretariat would continue to explore new ways to promote exchanges and cooperation between Mainland China, Macao,and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Platform for cultural exchanges

The Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries is organised annually by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao. The first edition was held in 2008, and the initiative has already become a major cultural event promoting cooperation between Mainland China, Macaoand Portuguese-speaking Countries. The event promotes cultural diversity, plays to Macao’s strengths as a platform for cultural exchanges between China and Portuguese-speakingCountries, and contributes to developing Macao as “one centre, one platform, one base”.

This year’s edition continues the Cultural Week’s “One Belt, One Cultural Road” theme, but for the first time, most of the content of the event is being conducted online.

Music and dance performances, handicraft displays, culinary instruction videos, and theatre plays will be showcased online; while the first-ever “1+3” Exhibition will be held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. These initiatives strengthen Macao’s role as a Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Online launch

The online programmes of the Cultural Week will start from October 22, and feature almost 40 cultural presentations from an aggregate of 11 countries and regions around the world, namely Mainland China (Shandong Province), Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Goa Damão and Diu, and Macao. The presentations showcase the arts of music and dance, traditional handicraft skills, and the cultural heritage of China and of Portuguese-speaking countries. At the same time, the Cultural Week demonstrates how Macao’s role as a Platform is promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between people, and in an innovative way.

Via one-click access to the “12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” website (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo), interested parties can enjoy cultural offerings: music and dance performance, drama, handicrafts, videos on gastronomy, and artist exhibitions, drawn from an aggregate of 11 countries and regions around the world.

“1+3” Exhibition presents offline experience

The first-ever “1+3” Exhibition, at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, involves Forum Macao and three exhibitions by artists. They are: Alexandre Marreiros, a Macao artist; Raquel Gralheiro from Portugal; and Bernardino Soares from Timor-Leste. Their work manifests the power of the arts through painting, and photography collections.

The “1+3” Exhibition runs from November 19 to December 6 at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. To help deepen the public’s understanding of culture and the arts in the context of the Portuguese-speaking Countries, guided tours are to be provided at the venue. There are also available, interactive sessions: “Exchange with Artist”; and “Meeting with Delegates from Portuguese-speaking Countries”.

This year’s edition of the Cultural Week is organised with the collaboration of several entities. They include: IPOR – Portuguese Institute of the Orient; Angola-Macau Association; AssociationCasa do Brasil em Macau; Macau-Cabo Verde Friendship Association; Association of the Guineans, Natural and Friends of the Guinea-Bissau; Mozambique Friends’ Association;Macanese Association; Association Casa de Portugal em Macau; Association of São Toméan and Friends of São Tomé and Príncipe-Macau; Macau-Timor Friendship Association; Association of Cultural Entertainment of Goa, Damão and Diu; and Macao public broadcaster TDM.