Opening Ceremony of 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries to be held tomorrow – live streaming available

The Opening Ceremony of the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), will be held tomorrow (12 November) at 6:30pm. The 13th Cultural Week programme respectively features culture-related video presentations, the award ceremony of the Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries, and music and dance performances. Please visit the website https://reurl.cc/V5qK9Z for live steaming of the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony will also be broadcast live on Canal Macau Ch. 92.

(https://reurl.cc/V5qK9Z)