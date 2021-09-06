Online voting begins for Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries

The finalists of the Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries, a competition jointly hosted by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum Macao and the Macao Polytechnic Institute, have been selected from entries made by 24 teams. The finalists will now vie for the most votes, via online voting, and the corresponding special prize.

Online voting officially began on September 6 and will continue until September 20 via the following link: https://www.plpvideos.com/vote/vote_pt.php.

In order to vote you must provide an e-mail address to receive a six-digit verification code. Please refrain from using multiple e-mail addresses, so as not to distort the voting. After introducing the verification code, you will be able to see all the finalists’ videos and vote on your favourite.

Everyone is welcome to vote, and thus support the work of Forum Macao and the Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries. For more information, please contact Ms Luísa (via mobile phone: 8791 3361; or e-mail: luisa@gfce.gov.mo) or Ms Ivone (via mobile phone: 8791 3316; or e-mail ivone@gfce.gov.mo).