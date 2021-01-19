Online handbook to help businesses probe lusophone markets

The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is planning to publish online a handbook on investment, Xinhua reports, citing IPIM Executive Director Lei Chou Sam.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Mr Lei as saying on Sunday the handbook will help enterprises penetrate markets in the Portuguese-speaking world, and will promote economic engagement.

The report says Mr Lei was speaking on the third and last day of the 2021 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair, held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Products of lusophone countries were exhibited at the fair, including wine, coffee and, for the first time, Oleoban cosmetics, the report says.

The Portuguese maker already sells Oleoban cosmetics in mainland China through the WeChat social medium, and is preparing to sell them there on the Tmall shopping website, Xinhua says.