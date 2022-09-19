Online Dialogue between media of China and Portuguese-speaking countries was broadcast

The Online Dialogue between Media of China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries, organized by the China Media Group (CMG) European and Latin American Languages Programming Center, was officially broadcast on the 8th of September.

The representatives discussed the main theme of the event: “Social Responsibility for Connectivity”. The meeting aims to promote exchanges and cooperation in more diversified sectors and at a broader and deeper level between communication vehicles from China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The CMG representative pointed out that the Portuguese Department wants to strengthen cooperation in the exchange of audiovisual materials, content sharing, co-production and interpersonal exchange, among other areas.

In addition, CMG presented the All Media Service Platform (AMSP) to Portuguese-language media outlets. The platform will bring together around 500 international media outlets, provide its members with services such as uploading, viewing and downloading audio and video content in 44 languages, and create personalized service channels in order to further strengthen media cooperation.