Online Canton Fair promoted among Brazilian businesspeople

About 300 businesspeople in 126 Brazilian cities took part in an event put on to promote the Canton Fair, which is being held online this year, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says Chinese officials gave last week an introductory presentation on the fair, and talked about incentives to attend.

The report says the Commercial Advisor of the Consulate General of China in São Paulo, He Jun, and China Foreign Trade Center Director Li Jinqi urged Brazilian buyers to attend and boost Sino-Brazilian trade.

The fair is an opportunity for Brazilian entrepreneurs to find new business and business partners, the report quotes Simplício Araújo, secretary of Industry, Commerce and Energy of the Brazilian state of Maranhão, as saying.

The 127th Canton Fair opened online yesterday and will close on June 24, Xinhua says.