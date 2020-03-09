One Mozambican bridge to let Chinese begin repairing another

Mozambican Vice-minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Cecília Chamutota has opened a temporary bridge over the Save River, connecting the southern Mozambican provinces of Inhambane and Sofala, Jornal Notícias reports.

The Mozambican newspaper says the kilometre-long bridge is a temporary substitute for a 48-year-old permanent bridge, which needs repairs, since it can carry only motor vehicles weighing 35 tonnes or less, and then only one truck at a time.

The temporary bridge can carry vehicles weighing up to 40 tonnes, Jornal Notícias says.

In August Rádio Moçambique quoted Mozambican Public Works Minister João Machatine as saying Chinese specialists were due to begin repairing the permanent bridge.