One-month exchange in Portugal for Macao AFA Autumn Salon 2021 winner

The Art for All Society (AFA) in Macao says the AFA Autumn Salon 2021, an exhibition put on by the society and the Orient Foundation of Portugal which shows 84 works of art by dozens of Macao artists, will be open to the public until November 28.

AFA issued last week a written statement saying the winner of the Orient Foundation Art Award was due to be announced at the opening of the exhibition last Saturday. The prize is for a one-month visit to Portugal on an art exchange, the society says.

AFA says the exhibition shows works by Portuguese artists living in Macao such as University of Saint Joseph Vice-rector Álvaro Barbosa, printmaker Duarte Esmeriz, photographer Francisco Ricarte, ceramic artist José Matos, Creative Macau founder Lúcia Lemos and architect Ricardo Meireles.

The exhibition is at the Casa Garden, the premises of the Macao Delegation of the Orient Foundation, AFA says.