OIW and HUAWEI establish partnership

OIW Telecom, the Brazilian manufacturer and distributor of optical network equipment, has established a partnership with Chinese manufacturer Huawei to incorporate Huawei’s devices into its portfolio. The new products are mainly used for the expansion or upgrade of Internet Service Providers (ISP) that seek to evolve their production structures with appropriate costs and flexible access.

OIW’s partnership with Huawei provides Brazil’s ISPs with a more agile supply of a series of Huawei products, even products that are best-selling in the carrier market (for incumbent operators) and for large data centers.

In the opinion of Márcio Cachapuz, the commercial and marketing director of OIW, the partnership with Huawei responds to the growing and dynamic demand of this sector in Brazil, which now accounts for about 50% of broadband market share in Brazil.