Oi and Huawei launch an unprecedented fiber optic technology in Brazil

Oi, a Brazilian telecommunications company launched, on Tuesday, the pioneering technology in Latin America, FTTR (Fiber To The Room), an innovative solution developed by the Chinese company Huawei that arrives with fiber optics in the various rooms of a residence or company without the need for construction work.

The novelty, launched under the name Oi Fiber X, complements Oi’s portfolio of fiber services, which provide services with stable connections and extremely fast speeds. Oi started offering Oi Fiber X services in the city of Blumenau, in the state of Santa Catarina.

The main challenge for cabling with fiber to the customer’s home is the necessity to use the existing internal piping. With FTTR, it is possible to cable a large house or apartment very rapidly in a clean and efficient way, explains Ricardo Drumond Andrade, Oi’s Director of Technology and Operations.