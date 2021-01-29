Official sees opportunities for Macao, Angola, Mozambique

A Chinese Foreign Ministry official believes the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is creating new opportunities for cooperation by Macao, Angola and Mozambique, according to a statement by the ministry.

The written statement quotes Acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR Wang Dong as saying so in meeting with Consul-General of Angola in Macao Eduardo Velasco Galiano and Consul-General of Mozambique in Macao Rafael Custódio Marques.

Ms Wang urged the consular officials to advertise in their respective countries the advantages of Macao as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business.

Mr Galiano and Mr Marques promised to keep spurring cooperation by their respective countries on one hand and Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on the other, and exchanges between them.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement quotes them as thanking China for sending medical missions and medical supplies to their respective countries to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.