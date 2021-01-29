ViniPortugal to put up Wines of Portugal website in Chinese

The association of Portuguese winemakers, ViniPortugal, will put up a Wines of Portugal website in Chinese in the next two months to advertise its products, and it will begin selling them through the WeChat Chinese social medium, the WinesInfo website reported this week.

The Chinese website says ViniPortugal will send a roadshow round several Chinese cities starting late June, holding a master class on Portuguese wines in each.

The report says Chinese wine critic Lin Dianli will teach the first of six Wines of Portugal courses, four of them online, to be taught by Portuguese and Chinese experts on wine.

The association regards China as an important market for its wines, especially now that the Chinese economy is recovering ahead of others, the WinesInfo website quotes ViniPortugal President Frederico Falcão as saying during the unveiling of the association’s promotion plan in China for this year.