Chery Automobile Co. Ltd of China grabbed 3.97 percent of the Brazilian market in October, the most in any month yet, selling 4,526 motor vehicles, or 127 per cent more than a year earlier, the company says, citing data collected by the Brazilian association of automobile dealers, Fenabrave.

Chery announced in writing on Monday that Fenabrave figures show only eight other makers sold more passenger vehicles in Brazil in October, and that its Japanese rival Nissan was not among them.

The figures show that Cherys have now been among the top ten best-selling makes of passenger vehicle in Brazil for six months in a row, Chery says.

In January a Brazilian newspaper for sinophones, Nanmei QiaoPao, reported that Chery had sold 20,182 motor vehicles in Brazil last year, the most since 2017, when Caoa Group agreed to distribute Cherys there.