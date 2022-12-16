OAB National Seminar discusses China-Brazil relations and opportunities

On the 12th of December, the OAB National held the seminar “Advocacy from an International Perspective: An Interdisciplinary Panorama and Opportunities between Brazil and China.” Throughout the seminar, in a hybrid format, four panels were held.

The event featured specialists from the Brazilian industry, as well as the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, Jin Hongjun, and the Brazilian Ambassador to China, Marcos Bezerra Abbott Galvão, who outlined an overview of the bilateral relationship in addition to highlighting opportunities for action in the field of law.

The president of the OAB National, Beto Simonetti, announced measures to deepen the Order’s relationship with China. For the next two years, OAB has lined up an exchange of Brazilian law with China and will present, until the second half of next year, a visitation program so that Brazilian law can get to know the justice system in the Asian country.

(Source: Portal Mato Grosso)