New BYD SUV arrives in Brazil in September

After announcing its plans to produce electric cars in Brazil, the Chinese car manufacturer BYD will start selling soon the first model which is planed to be produce in Brazil and is now still imported from China.

The model which arrives in Brazil in September is the plug-in hybrid SUV Song Plus. As for its dimensions, the Song Plus measures 4.7 meters long, 1.89 meters wide, 1.68 meters high, and 2.76 meters between the axles, with a boot capacity of 574 liters. The new hybrid SUV will have a range of up to 50 km in 100% electric mode.

According to Henrique Antunes, BYD Brazil’s sales director, the “magic number” for BYD to hit in Brazil is at least a thousand cars sold per month or a little more than 10,000 vehicles sold per year. It is expected that this amount will be achieved in 2023. To reach this sales target, BYD plans to expand its dealer network in Brazil.