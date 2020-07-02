Notable Chinese attendance online during BIG Festival

Over 330 companies in 38 or more different parts of the world took part in the Brazil’s Independent Games (BIG) Festival, which was held online last week, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency says.

The agency issued a written statement saying that among the entities taking part were ByteDance Ltd, the operator of the Chinese video-sharing service, Tik Tok; Kowloon Nights, the Hong Kong fund for financing video game projects; and Doppio Games, a Portuguese developer of games.

The agency says that during the five days of the festival, held last week, 25 lectures were given to an audience of over 22,000 people around the world, and that almost 3,900 business-matching sessions were arranged.

The next BIG Festival is due to be held in the Brazilian city of São Paulo next January 27 to 30, allowing physical attendance, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency says.