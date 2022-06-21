Northern International signs the Timor-Leste Dam EPC Project

Last Tuesday, Northern International Cooperation Co., Ltd. and Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries signed the “Timor-Leste Dam Construction and Water Supply Project Design, Procurement and Construction Contract” in Beijing.

Northern International will provide the EPC general contracting services for the three dam construction and water supply projects, with a contract value of US$627 million. The contract is still in the process of being approved by the Timor-Leste government.

In accordance with the contract, the Northern International will conduct the feasibility research, design, implementation, completion, and repair of any flaws. The construction period is 36 months from the effective date of the contract.

Northern International was founded in 1986 and specializes in general contracting for international and domestic projects, as well as architectural embellishment. The controlling shareholder is China North Industries Corporation.