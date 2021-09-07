Northern Angolan branch of China City emporium in prospect

The managers of the China City shopping emporium in Angola are thinking about opening a branch in Cacuaco, in the north of the country, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website, or the Angola Office of the Africa Oriental Post, reports.

The news website says the chairman of the company that runs China City, Jack Huang Yuequan, visited Cacuaco, on the outskirts of Angolan capital Luanda, last week at the head of a party of businesspeople.

He visited at the invitation of Cacuaco Administrator Auzílio de Oliveira Martins Jacob, who inspected China City, one of the largest Chinese retailing emporiums in Angola, earlier that week, the report says.

The Hua Qiao Zai Xian website quotes Mr Huang as saying his company is hoping for financial incentives, and quotes Mr Jacob as promising all-round help, including discounted fees, to attract investment to Cacuaco.