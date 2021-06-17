Nice Group spending US$5 mln on expanding factory in Angola

Chinese maker of cleaning products Nice Group Co. Ltd is investing US$5 million in expanding its factory in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone in Angola, and will soon take on 300 more workers there, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes the general manager of the factory, Zhuo Ziquan, as saying Nice Group has so far invested US$14 million in the operator of the facility, a joint venture by Nice Group and NAKFA Comércio e Indústria Lda of Angola.

At present the factory employs 80 people, most of them Angolans, and produces detergent at the rate of over 1,000 tonnes a day, Angop says.

In March last year Nice Group announced that the factory would create over 1,000 jobs, so raising the standard of living of Angolans.