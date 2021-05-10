Nice Group expanding cleaning products factory in Angola

Chinese maker of cleaning products Nice Group Co. Ltd is expanding its factory in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone in Angola, the China Cleaning Industry Association says.

The association issued a written statement saying Nice Group products quickly gained popularity in Angola after the factory opened over a year ago.

The statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao as promising when he visited the factory last week to help Nice Group grow in Angola.

Mr Gong praised the precautions against COVID-19 taken by the company, the China Cleaning Industry Association says.

Nice Group announced in March last year that its Angolan factory, a joint venture with NAKFA Comércio e Indústria Lda of Angola, had created over 1,000 jobs, and raised the standards of living of Angolans.