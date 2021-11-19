Newly-appointed Representative of Guinea-Bissau to Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao takes up role

A new Representative to the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao from Guinea-Bissau – Mr Abdú Jaquité (pictured) – took up office on October 31. Mr Jaquité replaced Mr Malam Becker Camará, who completed his term in office.

Mr Jaquité holds a master’s degree in Management and Economics. From 2011 onwards, he served in Guinea-Bissau, first as Technical Advisor of the Secretary of State of Transportation and Communication; then as Inspector of the Secretary of State of Transportation and Communication; then as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Regulatory Authority for Information and Communication Technologies (ARN-TIC); and subsequently as Inspector General of the Ministry of Transportation and Communication. He is proficient in Portuguese and Czech.