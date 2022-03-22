New, weekly, non-stop air cargo flights link China, Brazil

A weekly air cargo service between the central Chinese city of Changsha and the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo is now available, the China Daily reports, without identifying the operator of the service.

The Chinese state-run newspaper says the 19,000 km, non-stop flights are the longest carrying freight to or from China.

The first flight took off last week, the report says.

It says the outbound flights from Changsha are expected to carry pharmaceuticals, mechanical and electrical equipment, high-technology products and merchandise sold online, so boosting the trade in such merchandise.

The return flights are expected to carry fruit, meat, other sorts of fresh or frozen food, various other consumer goods, unspecified raw materials, and textiles, the China Daily says.