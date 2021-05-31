New service to take freight from China to Portugal by train

Medway Transportes e Logística SA of Portugal and the operator of the railway network in China have formed a partnership to start a regular service carrying freight between China and Portugal by train, Medway says.

The service will link the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu to Valongo, Entroncamento and Bobadela in Portugal, Medway announced last week.

The written announcement quotes Medway President Carlos Vasconcelos as saying his company found a need for such a service, and meant to run it in the most sustainable way possible.

The service will take 28 days to carry freight through nine countries on two continents, on tracks with four different gauges. Medway says.

In February Medway announced that, for the first time, a shipment of goods from China had reached Portugal solely by train.