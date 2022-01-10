New Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, takes office

The new Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ji Xianzheng, took up office on January 10.

Secretary-General Mr Ji served as Deputy Director of the Department for European Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, responsible for economic and trade affairs between China and European countries.

He worked as a career diplomat in the Economic and Commercial Department of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal. Between 2009 and 2018, he was Economic and Commercial Adviser in the Chinese Embassy in Spain and in the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela, respectively.

Over the years, Mr Ji has been focused on trade diplomacy, having accumulated extensive experience in foreign and trade affairs, and in-depth knowledge of the markets of Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries.