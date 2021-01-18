New season of Sino-Portuguese cartoon series to air in China

China Central Television (CCTV) will air on February 3 the first episode of a new season of the Sino-Portuguese cartoon series, “Panda and Rooster”, The Paper website reported on Friday.

The Chinese state-owned website says the government-run broadcaster announced in writing that the 52 episodes of the new season will be shown on its CCTV 14 channel for children, conveying what CCTV calls “the unique cultural charm and ethnic customs of China and Portugal”.

The report says “Panda and Rooster” is among the animated series co-produced internationally that CCTV 14 is airing over the Lunar New Year school holidays.

The co-productions will also be shown in Portugal, by public broadcaster RTP, and in other countries, the report says.

The purpose of the series is to teach children in China and abroad about each other’s cultures, The Paper website quotes CCTV as saying.