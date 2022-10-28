“New Journey of China and the World” Conference held in Brazil

The China Media Group, in partnership with the Brazil-China Research Center of Fundação Vargas (FGV) and the Revista Fórum, organized a special round table conference on the theme “The New Journey of China and the World”, on the 26th of October, at the FGV building in Rio de Janeiro.

About 30 experts from Chinese and Brazilian think tanks, academics from universities and the mainstream media, discussed three major themes: “China in the New Journey”, “Brazil-China Relations in the New Chinese Journey” and “Cultural Cooperation through the Media” .

Participants spoke about the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and expressed their positive views on the New Journey of China and Brazil to jointly promote building a community with a shared future. The event was also an opportunity to highlight the development of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the deepening of exchanges and cooperation with the media.