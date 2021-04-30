New issue of Asian academic journal in Portuguese published

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the University of Porto in northern Portugal have together put out the second issue of Orientes do Português, the first international academic journal published in Asia in Portuguese, the MPI says.

The new issue contains an article on the life and work of João Malaca Casteleiro, a Portuguese linguist and former academic adviser to the MPI, who died last year, the institute announced in writing on Wednesday.

The MPI says articles were contributed by academics at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Beijing Foreign Studies University and Sun Yat-sen University in China, and Oxford University in Britain.

Orientes do Português can be read free of charge on the MPI website by academics and students in China and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the institute says.

Authors wishing to have academic papers published in the third issue have until August 31 to submit their papers for consideration by the MPI Language Pedagogical and Scientific Center and the University of Porto Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the institute says.