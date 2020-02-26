New group aims to lure more Chinese tourists to Portugal

The Association of Chinese Tourism in Portugal is being set up to make Portugal a greater draw for visitors from China, Expresso reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes an official of the association, Liang Yong, as saying Portugal can attract over 1 million Chinese tourists a year, and as forecasting fast growth in their numbers once the coronavirus crisis is over.

The report quotes Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies President Pedro Costa Ferreira as saying the number of Chinese visitors should begin growing again in about two months.

Tourism is an important part of the Sino-Portuguese relationship, Expresso quotes a Chinese diplomat in Portugal, Xu Zhida, as saying.

In a separate report, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, quotes League of Chinese in Portugal President Y Ping Chow as saying Chinese living there are donating about 350,000 euros (US$380,000) worth of medical supplies and cash to counter the coronavirus epidemic in China.