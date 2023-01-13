New Chinese MFA visits African countries including Angola

From the 9th and 16th of January, China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt, as well as the headquarters of the African Union and the Arab League, announced the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, at the press conference held on the 9th of January.

This is Qin Gang’s first official trip after taking office, and the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers’ annual first overseas visit.

According to Wang Wenbin, it shows that China attaches great importance to the traditional friendship with Africa and the development of China-Africa relations.

China has become a major trading partner with Africa and an investor in infrastructure and mining projects.

(Source: RTP)