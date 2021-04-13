New Chinese medical mission to Guinea-Bissau leaves Sichuan

A party of 17 health workers at various hospitals in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has set off on a medical mission to Guinea-Bissau, the 18th such mission so far, the Sichuan News website reports.

The website, run by the provincial government, says the party departed from Sichuan last Friday.

The report says the members are qualified variously to perform general surgery, acupuncture and laboratory work, and to administer paediatric care.

During their 18 or so months in Cabo Verde the health workers will contribute to efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the report says.

It quotes one, acupuncturist Xiao Min, as promising excellent service.

The mission will also show Guinea-Bissau what Chinese traditional medicine can do, the Sichuan News website quotes an unidentified provincial health official as saying.