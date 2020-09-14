New Chinese medical mission heads for São Tomé e Príncipe

Eight doctors have left the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, bound for São Tomé e Príncipe on the fifth in a series of Chinese medical missions to the country, the Sichuan News website reports.

The provincial government-run website says the doctors include a general surgeon, a stomatologist, a cardiologist, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, and an acupuncturist, all from various in hospitals in Sichuan.

The mission will help São Tomé e Príncipe counter the Covid-19 pandemic, the report quotes a provincial health official as saying.

Last week the São Toméan state-run news agency, STP-Press, quoted São Toméan Health Minister Edgar Neves as commending the members of the most recent Chinese medical mission to his country, which had been due to end earlier this year, but was extended because of the pandemic.