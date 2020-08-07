New Chinese e-commerce zone ships first order to Brazil

The China (Xuzhou) Cross-Border E-Commerce Comprehensive Pilot Area, in the east of the country, shipped out last week its first direct export order, for excavator parts for Brazil, the Xuzhou Daily reports.

The newspaper said on Wednesday the parts were made by XCMG Zhilian Logistics Service Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd, which does a lot of business in Brazil.

The report says the parts were was ordered though the Haitaotu website, run from the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, and sent to Brazil on a cargo flight from Beijing Capital International Airport.

The Chinese State Council, or cabinet, approved in December the establishment of the China (Xuzhou) Cross-Border E-Commerce Comprehensive Pilot Area, and the zone began operating on May 29.