New BYD Song Plus is the cheapest plug-in hybrids car in Brazil

The BYD Song Plus DM-i plug-in hybrid car has just gone on presale in the Brazilian market. With the promise of running 51 kilometers in 100% electric mode (measured under NEDC), the Chinese brand’s medium SUV arrives with a first batch of 200 units with a suggested price of R$ 269,990.

Being BYD’s third SUV in Brazil, the Song Plus is equipped with a hybrid system called DM-i. It consists of a 110 hp, 1.5 aspirated engine, responsible both for propelling the SUV and for generating power for the batteries and the electric drive. The electric unit, which has 180 hp of power and generates 32.3 kgf.m of torque, is what is moving the wheels at most of the time.

With the arrival of the Song Plus, BYD now has three passenger cars sold in Brazil. Besides the midsize SUV, the Chinese automaker sells the 100% electric TAN and HAN.